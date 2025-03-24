KUALA LUMPUR: The government is drafting a robust national strategy to face any eventualities, including the establishment of the National Geoeconomic Command Centre (NGCC), said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“This important initiative will monitor tariffs, sanctions, and supply chain risks, while coordinating responses across ministries and sectors.

“Our focus is to find smart solutions and build credibility as a neutral key trading partner for all major powers,” he said in a post on social media platform X today.

Tengku Zafrul said that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today showed the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s economic resilience.

In a separate post, Anwar said Malaysia needs to accelerate the exploration and application of artificial intelligence (AI) by encouraging innovation and adopting a cross-ministry and agency comprehensively.

He said this was among the issues discussed in the meeting he chaired today, regarding the AI Technology Strategy and digital assets, which have the potential to foster more sustainable economic growth for the country.