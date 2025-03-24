3.14 million vehicles expected to enter Pahang this Aidilfitri

KUANTAN: A total of 3.14 million vehicles are expected to enter Pahang from March 27 to April 7 ahead of the Aidilfitri celebrations, said State Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim.

He said of the total, 2.24 million vehicles were from the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, while 903,000 travelled via the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1).

Razali said an increase in traffic was expected during this Aidilfitri celebration, with the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway reaching its highest volume on Saturday, April 5, with around 216,000 vehicles, while LPT1 would see its highest traffic the next day with an estimated 119,000 vehicles.

“So, I urge all road users to plan their journey, as Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on Monday. Heading to hometowns earlier may help avoid traffic jams,” he said after launching the 2025 Aidilfitri Safety and Ops Siaga Campaign here today.

Razali said the state government remained committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of highway users by carrying out regular maintenance and improvements, with the latest at Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU).

“Recently, a 400-metre damaged stretch in Package 5C1 (of LTU), Bentong, went viral. Alhamdulillah, the Public Works Department (JKR) has taken action, with repairs starting today and expected to be completed by Wednesday,” he said.

Regarding the construction of four temporary rest areas at LTU, Razali said they were expected to be completed a few days before Aidilfitri.