PM Anwar welcomes agreement between Fatah and Hamas

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the agreement between Fatah and Hamas, inked in Beijing, which aims to strengthen Palestinian unity.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the Beijing Declaration represents a promising step towards achieving Palestinian solidarity, so crucial for realising the rights of the Palestinian people.

He also commended the Government of the People’s Republic of China for facilitating talks between Fatah, Hamas and twelve other Palestinian political factions.

“It is my sincere hope that this declaration of unity will translate into tangible results on the ground and withstand future challenges,” he said.

Noting that international backing is essential, Anwar also urged governments that have not yet done so to recognise the State of Palestine and support these unity efforts.

“All relevant parties must work towards ending the barbaric attacks on the Palestinians by Israeli forces,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia stands ready to actively promote all measures towards that end.

According to Anadolu Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today announced that Palestinian factions have pledged to end divisions during their reconciliatory talks in Beijing.

Wang hailed the Beijing Declaration signed by the Palestinian factions to form an “interim national reconciliation government” to govern Gaza after the war, media reports said.