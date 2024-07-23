Nenggiri needs federal help to develop - Ahmad Maslan

ALOR GAJAH: The Nenggiri state constituency needs financial help from the federal government to develop more infrastructure and fund mega projects for the people in the area, said UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that under the previous administration of the federal government, especially UMNO, various developments were carried out in Nenggiri, and the most recent was the Lingkaran Tengah Utama Expressway (Central Spine Road), which passes through the side of the main road of Gua Musang-Kuala Krai.

Ahmad Maslan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Works, said the expressway was a federal gift to the people of Kelantan and that all the development carried out was for their benefit.

“Gua Musang is a rural area... it really needs the financial strength of the central government to develop it and the state government is unable to do it... the only thing that exists is the federal government and I hope the voters are aware of that,“ he said.

He said this after officiating the Public Works Department’s (JKR) Innovative and Creative Group Convention (KIK) 2024 at the JKR Engineering and Technology Centre of Excellence (CREaTE) Simpang Ampat here today.

On June 19, Kelantan state assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced that the Nenggiri state assembly seat was vacant after Bersatu dropped Mohd Azizi Abu Naim from party membership on June 13.

The Election Commission set the nomination day on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13 for the Nenggiri by-election, while Aug 17 is polling day.