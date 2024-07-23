Naico Malaysia in tie-up with Dassault Systemes Singapore and Feiran Technology

PETALING JAYA: National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (Naico Malaysia), Dassault Systemes Singapore Pte Ltd (DSSE) and Feiran Technology Sdn Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Farnborough Airshow in the United Kingdom.

The partnership aims to drive innovation and transformation within the Malaysian aerospace industry through the implementation of state of-the-art digital solutions.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive collaboration between Naico Malaysia, DSSE, and Feiran Technology Sdn Bhd, focusing on several key initiatives designed to enhance the competitiveness and capabilities of Malaysia’s aerospace sector.

Among these initiatives is the development of the Aerospace Laboratory ‘3D Visualisation Lab’, which will serve as a cornerstone for the National Aerospace Centre of Excellence Project. This lab will leverage cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, automation, and virtual-augmented-mixed reality to foster a globally competitive aerospace industry in Malaysia.

Another significant component of the collaboration is the Malaysia Aerospace Digital System (MADS), an ambitious project aimed at digitising the local aerospace ecosystem. MADS will facilitate the transformation of the supply chain, MRO operators, and meet OEM requirements through a robust digital framework incorporating machine learning, cybersecurity, and seamless ERP integration.

This MoU marks an important milestone for Dassault Systèmes in its support towards the Malaysian aerospace industry and government officials. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides organisations with a holistic and real-time vision of their business activity and ecosystem.

Endorsed by the world’s largest plane manufacturers, Naico Malaysia is convinced that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will significantly benefit local companies with the tools for design, engineering and simulation, together with the necessary training of its workforce. These companies will be able to find out how key stakeholders across the aerospace value chain can use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to collaborate better and optimise their supply chains.

“We are excited to be a part of this journey with Naico Malaysia as they take a significant step towards positioning Malaysia on the global stage. Given the capabilities of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we are confident it will serve as an important link between the industry players, government agencies and academia in strengthening the capabilities of

Malaysian aerospace companies,” said Dassault Systèmes executive vice resident, Asia Samson Khaou.

Naico Malaysia CEO Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah said the MoU marks a pivotal step in their journey to position Malaysia as a regional aerospace hub.

“Through our collaboration with Dassault Systemes and Feiran Technology, we are committed to harnessing digital innovations to elevate our aerospace industry to new heights. We are confident that these initiatives will significantly contribute to our goals outlined in the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 and the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he added.

The MoU includes the establishment of the Naico Industry Training Centre, which will position Naico Malaysia as a certified training hub for Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. This centre aims to foster innovation and training excellence within the Malaysian rapidly evolving industry.

The signing ceremony during the Farnborough Airshow underscores the global significance of this partnership and the shared vision of Naico Malaysia, DSSE and Feiran Technology Sdn Bhd to advance the aerospace industry through digital transformation and innovation.

Naico Malaysia is an agency under the Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, with a mandate to develop and position Malaysia as the preferred aerospace economy in Southeast Asia, and an integral part of the global aerospace value chain by 2030.