PM arrives in Sibu to attend four programmes in Kapit

SIBU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this morning for a working visit to Kapit.

He was greeted on arrival at the Sibu Airport at 9.03 am by Sarawak Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Sibu Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman.

In Kapit, Anwar has a packed schedule, starting with a meet-and-greet session with community leaders from the district at Dewan Suarah Kapit.

He is then scheduled to witness the groundbreaking for the new Kapit Police Headquarters development project.

The Prime Minister will then be briefed on the bridge construction over the Batang Rajang River at Nanga Yong, Kapit, before attending another meet-and-greet session with longhouse leaders from the Kapit and Song districts at Rumah Robert, Nanga Sebatu, Kapit.