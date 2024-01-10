PM congratulates Sirajuddin on appointment as new JAKIM D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) deputy director-general (policy) Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, who was appointed as the new Jakim director-general.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar also wished Sirajuddin all the best in his new position, which is effective today.

“May Dato’ Dr. Sirajuddin uphold this responsibility by working hard to elevate the spread of Islam, empower the halal industry, and strengthen the governance of Islamic affairs with credibility and wisdom.

“A heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Datin Paduka Hajah Hakimah Mohd Yusoff for her dedicated service while leading Jakim,” according to the post.

Sirajuddin, 57, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Syariah Law from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), began his career in the public service as an assistant director (Dakwah) at the Selangor Islamic Religious Department on Jan 2, 1992.

Sirajuddin, who also holds a Master’s in Information Technology from Universiti Teknologi MARA and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of South Australia, served as Jakim’s Research Division senior director and Halal Management Division director as well as First Secretary (Halal) at the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra, Australia.