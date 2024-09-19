PM: Govt prioritises inclusive, thoughtful approach in addressing Islam-related issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government prioritises a more inclusive and thoughtful approach in addressing any matters related to Islam in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the government, under his leadership, remains dedicated to promoting the message of Islam which emphasises mercy, compassion and justice, in line with the spirit of Malaysia MADANI.

“I believe that through consensus and thorough discussion, we can find agreements in improving and managing Islamic affairs in Malaysia,“ he said in a post on Facebook, today.

In the same message, the Prime Minister also shared about his meeting and consultation session with religious leaders in Putrajaya, to exchange views on the development of Islamic affairs, as well as current issues related to Islam in Malaysia.

The chairman of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot; Federal Territories Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah and Perak Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Zahidi Wan Teh also attended the meeting.

Also present were Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu@Aziz Jaafar; Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim.