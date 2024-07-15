PM’S Dept to propose establishment of Syariah Judicial Appointments Commission - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will propose establishing a Syariah judicial appointments commission, said its Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im was referring to the commitment given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today that the government would expedite the implementation of the Syariah Judges’ Remuneration Act to dignify the status of Syariah Court judges in this country.

He said the Religious Affairs Department will meet with the Attorney General’s Department, the Public Service Department, and other relevant agencies to examine the matter closely, adding that the time has come to enact the Syariah Judges’ Remuneration Act.

“It is necessary to separate the position of Syariah judges from the civil service to upgrade the position, thereby reflecting Article 121 (1A), which places the Syariah Courts on par with the civil courts while ensuring judicial independence,” he said in a statement today.

Expressing the commitment while officiating the Convention to Uphold Malaysia’s Syariah Judiciary and Legislation, Anwar reportedly said it received the government’s attention because there is a need to balance between the Syariah Judicial Service Scheme and the Civil Judicial Service Scheme.

On the convention, Mohd Na’im said more awareness programmes related to Syariah law will be organised for Muslims and non-Muslims to attend to foster understanding and highlight the justice and beauty of the Islamic judicial system.

He also expressed appreciation to the agencies involved in hosting the convention, including the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Federal Territories Syariah Courts, and the Federal Territories Syariah Prosecution Department.

Mohd Na’im said the convention, which was held for the first time, aims to encourage various parties to contribute their views and suggestions towards establishing a comprehensive framework for Syariah legislation and judiciary in the country.