PN parties’ consensus weakening, says Shamsul Iskandar

GUA MUSANG: PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin claims that the consensus among parties within Perikatan Nasional (PN) is becoming increasingly fragile.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is also the Senior Political Secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said that this internal division within PN could be gauged from the performance of the opposition coalition during the Nenggiri and Mahkota by-elections.

At the same time, he said that component parties under Pakatan Harapan (PH) appeared to be increasingly harmonious with the political parties that together with PH, formed the Unity Government, including UMNO.

“I believe the people can evaluate the results of this solid grassroots cooperation (of PH-Barisan Nasional (BN)), even though there are some who question PKR’s presence in the PH-BN coalition.

“This consensus was reflected in the significant victory at the Nenggiri by-election and the majority that exceeded the party’s expectations in the Mahkota polls,” he told reporters after the Gua Musang PKR Division Annual General Meeting at Dewan Kompleks Perdana here, tonight.

He said that consensus within the Unity Government was part of a stable political agenda.