PN reaffirm decision to reject MoU on allocation for MP, won’t submit new proposal

KLUANG: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has reaffirmed its decision to reject the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding allocations for opposition Members of Parliament (MP), and will not submit any new proposal regarding the MoU said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu president also once again insisted that they stand by the decision to reject the MoU regarding the provision which is considered to be against the constitution and the pure nature of the Malaysian people while Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had alleged that the draft MoU contained conditions that were seen as contrary to local traditional, cultural, moral and religious values.

“There is nothing, it’s okay that our (opposition) Members of Parliament are open-minded. It is okay if you don’t give to us, we can continue to fight for the cause of the people...it is difficult for the people, we will help do what we can do,” he told reporters when met at a meeting and dialogue session with non-governmental organizations (NGO) and individuals, here today.

Also present were PN Information Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and PN candidate for the Mahkota state legislative assembly seat By-Election, Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the opposition could submit new proposals or feedback on the draft MoU, after they rejected the earlier MoU proposal.

Meanwhile, the Mahkota by-election on Sept 28, will see a one-on-one clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and PN’s Mohamad Haizan.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.