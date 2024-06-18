Police arrest nine after foreigner found dead with stab wounds

IPOH: Police arrested eight foreign men and one foreign woman after a foreign man was found dead with stab wounds and scratches on his body and face at a construction site in Taman Menglembu here early this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the nine foreigners, 21 to 41, were arrested at 5 am to assist in a murder investigation based on information received during their preliminary investigation into an unconscious man with scratches on his face, who was found at 1.23 am.

“Preliminary police investigations at the scene revealed that the victim was a foreigner, in his 20s to 30s, found lying down and his mouth full of blood. The identity of the victim is still being ascertained, pending confirmation from the employer,” he said in a statement today.

He also shared that checks revealed six stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the left side of the face and scratches on the victim’s body, while the autopsy conducted at 11 am confirmed that death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.

“The police is urging those with information on the case to come forward and provide their statements to investigating officer, ASP Chua Sze Yuan at 012-6195312 or any nearby police stations,” he said.

The nine foreigners have also been remanded for a week till June 24 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added.