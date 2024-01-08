Police arrest three suspected members of car theft syndicate after 20-km chase

IPOH: Police were forced to fire three shots at a car before arresting three suspected members of a luxury car theft syndicate during a 20-kilometre chase from Ipoh to Batu Gajah near here, yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the incident occurred at about 4 am when three policemen on patrol at the Taman Soon Choon area here spotted a Toyota Harrier car which was being driven in a suspicious manner and approached it.

“However, the car sped away towards the Gopeng toll plaza when approached by the police before it stopped after crashing into the boom barrier at the plaza, and, in reverse gear and at high speed, rammed into the police car which was trailing behind.

“This forced the police to fire three shots to stop the car before it came to a halt at Jalan Siputeh, Batu Gajah,” he said at a dinner between the Perak Police Chief and the media here last night.

He said the suspects, aged between 34 and 47 attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police after a struggle.

The police have obtained an order to remand the suspects, all with addresses in Johor and with previous records for theft, robbery and drug-related offences, for four days from yesterday for investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Azizi in his speech, said that the media served as a ‘bridge’ between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the community.

“The public has the right to know what is happening, the authorities cannot remain silent, so we always need the media to ensure that only accurate and authentic information is disseminated.

“Apart from that, the media also plays a large role in conveying information, especially on efforts by the police to fight crime and maintain public order,” he said.