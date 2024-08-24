Police arrest two trafficking syndicate members, seize drugs worth RM2.35m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two members of a drug trafficking syndicate and seized over 23.5 kgs of Erimin 5 pills, valued at approximately RM2.35 million, during Ops Landseer in the capital and Johor last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, said that intelligence gathered led to the interception of a Toyota Vios car at a condominium in Jalan Klang Lama.

A 57-year-old man was detained and 23.5 kgs of Erimin 5 pills found in the car were seized, he added.

“Following the arrest, a house in Tangkak, Johor was raided, where we detained another syndicate member, a 45-year-old man.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate used rental cars to distribute drugs at entertainment outlets around the Klang Valley and Johor,“ he said in a statement today.

Both suspects, active since the beginning of this year, tested positive for methamphetamine and have prior criminal records, with one having seven and the other six, related to drug offences and other crimes.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, and the suspects have been remanded for seven days, until Aug 29, to facilitate the investigation.

“Action will also be taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988. Two vehicles, a Wira Aeroback, and a Honda Civic, valued at approximately RM41,800 were also seized,” he said.

He added that the NCID will conduct further investigations to locate other members of the syndicate believed to be at large and bring them to justice.

“The NCID is committed to combating the nation’s number one enemy and hopes the public will continue to provide information regarding drug trafficking activities through the NCID Hotline at 012-208 7222,” he said.