Police await full medical report on student who collapsed after vaping

MARANG: Terengganu police are awaiting the full medical report of a secondary school student in Kemaman who was reported to have lost consciousness after allegedly using an electronic cigarette or vape last month.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said this is necessary for police to take further action regarding the issue.

“According to (media) reports, the student lost consciousness due to using an electronic cigarette. However, we need to see the doctor’s (medical) report first,“ he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the Terengganu contingent Taman Angkat Skuad Aman Wanita (Amanita) 2024 here today.

Mohd Khairi said police always collaborate with schools to check negative activities involving students, including the use of electronic cigarettes and bullying.

“Police under the Department of Crime Prevention and Community Safety visit schools across the state daily to gather information on any issues in these schools,” he said.