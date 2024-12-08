Police bust drug syndicate in Sabak Bernam, seize drugs worth 2.6 mln

SEPANG: Police have dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, following the arrest of a local man and the seizure of 50 kilograms of syabu and six kilograms of ecstasy pills worth RM2.6 million on Aug 8.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the two types of drugs, packed in blue and green packages and labelled as ‘Chinese Pin Wei’ herbal tea, were discovered in a Perodua Alza car during an inspection by a police team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at 4.30 am.

He said that the 40-year-old unemployed man had a criminal record with six prior offences related to crime and drugs.

“He tested positive for methamphetamine and is believed to be a drug mule serving markets in neighbouring countries,“ he said at a press conference.

Hussein added that preliminary investigations revealed the individual had been involved in the trafficking activity for the past six months and was paid RM2,800 for each delivery.

“He has only carried out these activities twice,” he said, adding that the man has been remanded for six days until tomorrow and is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Following the initial arrest, Hussein reported that police had also apprehended two Indonesians, a man and a woman in their 30s.

He also highlighted that the successful seizure of 50kg of syabu and six kilograms of ecstasy would have prevented these drugs from reaching approximately 100,000 and 20,000 people, respectively.