Police bust drug syndicate operating under guise of traditional medicine shop

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate worth over RM21 million, operating under the guise of a traditional medicine shop, following the arrest of two men, including a foreign national, during an operation in Taman Desa Petaling last Saturday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, reported that a 48-year-old local man serving as a courier was arrested, and 209.65 kg of Erimin 5 pills were found in a room on the first floor of the shop.

Police then apprehended a 64-year-old Singaporean man, believed to be the syndicate leader, in a Mercedes Benz car parked in front of a restaurant in Taman Desa Petaling, which led to the discovery of 5.55 kgs of ecstasy pills.

“The syndicate, active since the beginning of the year, used the shop as a storage site for drugs and distributed them in the domestic market, particularly in the Klang Valley.

“It is believed that the syndicate sourced the drugs from neighbouring countries and sold them between RM25 and RM50 per pill,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters today.

Khaw said the shop was being rented for RM3,500 per month and the business was believed to be owned by the syndicate leader’s child.

He noted that the syndicate leader had been arrested last year for a drug-related case but was released due to insufficient evidence.

Both suspects have no prior criminal records, tested negative for drugs, and have been remanded for six days, until Aug 16, he said.

Khaw added that the total value of the seized drugs and various assets is estimated at RM21.9 million.

“We will continue to track down other members of the syndicate who remain at large, as well as the assets of those involved and their associates,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.