Police bust syndicate smuggling wildlife worth RM1.8 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) busted a syndicate smuggling wildlife via flights from a South Asian country yesterday, with the arrest of a foreign national suspected of smuggling into the country animals, worth RM1.18 million.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) acting director Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the arrest and further investigation of the suspect led to the seizure of 30 baby crocodiles and 14 Indian Eyed turtles.

“Based on information and intelligence, the suspect brought in the endangered wildlife species into the country from a South Asian country using flights and entered Malaysia through the Kuala Lumpur Internaitonal Airport (KLIA),” he said in a statement today.

“This is a rare case, and the species that were seized have a very high value in the black market. The sales price for the crocodile is RM60,000, while the turtle is worth RM1,350.”

According to Mohd Yusoff, the suspect is believed to be involved with an international wildlife smuggling syndicate. The seized animals are believed to have been brought into the country as a transit before being transported to another country.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff said that between Jan 1, 2024 and Sept 17 (yesterday), JKDNKA’s Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation and Intelligence (WCB/PSK) carried out 135 raids nationwide and detained 384 individuals for various offences.

“It involved the smuggling of non-customs goods, leakage of controlled and subsidised items, as well as wildlife smuggling, with the total value of the seizures estimated to exceed RM420 million,“ he said.

He emphasised that PDRM is committed to enforcing the law and conducting operations to curb any smuggling activities that violate the country’s laws.

He also urged the public to provide information to WCB/PSK via the email wcbpsk_rmp.gov.my if they have any information related to smuggling or wildlife trafficking.