Police confirm Syed Hussien has no criminal record

KLUANG: The police have confirmed that Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election, has no criminal record.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said that Syed Hussien’s name does not appear in the criminal record database concerning registerable offences under the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 (Act 7).

“Investigations related to the mentioned case have been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office, which has directed that the case be classified as ‘No Further Action’.

“No parties have been charged in this case, including the individual named (Syed Hussien),” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following allegations on Facebook that Syed Hussien was believed to possess a criminal record.

Bahrin also advised political parties to campaign responsibly, including refraining from making false statements about others.

Today, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied the opposition’s claims that Syed Hussien had a criminal record, describing the accusations as a political tactic from those lacking issues and seeking to undermine the confidence in the Kluang UMNO Youth Chief.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, explained that the incident involved Syed Hussien, then in his twenties, attempting to help a blind person who was being harassed and assaulted by a group.

The Mahkota state by-election, scheduled for this Saturday, will see Syed Hussien face off against Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, who passed away on Aug 2.