Police destroy drugs worth RM36.43m

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police today disposed of case items involving various types of drugs and equipment used for processing illegal substances worth RM36.43 million.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the items included various types of drugs weighing a total of 474.711 kilogrammes (kg) and 982.287 litres, involving 2,844 investigation papers from 2003 to 2023.

He said all the case items were disposed of by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department under the provision of the Inspector-General of Police’s Standing Order D207 (Disposal of Case Items) at Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd Waste Treatment Centre, Bukit Pelandok, Negeri Sembilan.

“Among the drugs disposed of were 285.53 kg of methamphetamine valued at RM34.43 million, 70.244 kg of MDMA (RM1.05 million), 8.815 kg of heroin (RM308,000), and 8.671 kg of cannabis (RM433,000).

“...others include 189.667 litres of ketum water worth RM18,000 and other chemicals used for drug processing, comprising 1.914 kg of solids and 786.32 ml of liquids,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Rusdi said all case items were disposed of using the services and expertise of Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Cenviro Group, using its latest facility, the ‘scheduled waste to energy’ incinerator, which generates new, regulated energy without pollution.

Regarding the investigation into the Palestine solidarity rally at the United States (US) Embassy last week, he said police had recorded statements from seven individuals to assist the investigation.

“We are in the process of completing the investigation papers. However, the decision on whether there will be prosecution or otherwise will be determined by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and the investigation papers will be referred this week,” he said.

He said the organisers did not obtain the landowner’s permission to hold the rally, as required under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

The media earlier reported that Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the police had opened an investigation paper on the solidarity rally held at the US Embassy here last Monday, which allegedly did not comply with legal provisions.

He said the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department had opened an investigation paper under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and the documentation process on all rally participants had been completed for further investigation.