Police foil drug smuggling attempt at KLIA2

SEPANG: A local man was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) last Friday on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs worth RM504,000 to Sarawak.

In a press conference here today, KLIA police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said the 19-year-old man was detained after a scan of his food box showed a suspicious image.

“Further checks revealed 15 green plastic packages labeled ‘Qing Shang’ containing powder and crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 15,750 grams,” he said.

Azman added that the suspect allegedly used a box filled with snacks, including instant noodles, to conceal the drugs and opted for self-check-in, which is considered harder for the authorities to detect.

The suspect arrived in Kuala Lumpur alone on July 18, to obtain drugs intended for supply to Sarawak.

“He was scheduled to leave for Sarawak at 10 pm on the day he was arrested.

“The seized drugs, totaling 15,750 grams, could supply approximately 78,700 drug users, based on a single use of 0.2 grams,’’ Azman said.

The suspect, who has two prior drug-related criminal records, was believed to be paid RM3,000 per trip to transport the drugs to Sarawak.

“We are investigating whether he is a drug mule or part of a larger syndicate,“ Azman said.

The suspect is on a seven-day remand ending tomorrow, to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Following the increased attempts to smuggle drugs, police have heightened control and intelligence efforts at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.