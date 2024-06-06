Police hunting for armed robbery suspects in Tanjong Malim

TANJONG MALIM: Police are hunting for several individuals involved in a series of armed robberies in the area here since early this year.

Muallim district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said his team believes that the series of robberies, in which suspects were armed with machetes, targeting housing estates since January were carried out by the same gang.

“So far, there have been six armed robbery cases targetting jewellery and cash involving a loss of RM152,000, with the most recent incident on June 4 (Tuesday) at Taman Wangsa Jaya involving a loss of almost RM32,000,“ he said at ceremony to award certificates of appreciation to members of the Muallim district police headquarters and the public here today.

In the ceremony, one of the award recipients was farm supervisor Abdullah Abdul Talib, who rescued the pilot and passenger of a light aircraft which crashed in Felda Gunung Besout 2 Tambahan, Sungkai near here.

Meanwhile, Mohd. Hasni said following the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in which two policemen were killed, his team had increased the level of security in all police stations in the district.

He said the security measures included closing police station gates at 10 pm and installing solar lights as well as motion detector lights in appropriate locations.

In the meantime, touching on the crime index in the district for the period from January to June 4, he said there have been 32 cases of crime compared to 29 cases in the same period last year, adding that the cases involved 10 violent crimes and 22 crimes on property.