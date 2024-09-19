Police increase surveillance, patrolling in flood affected areas to avoid theft, looting

ARAU: Police have increased patrols and monitoring in flood-affected areas in an effort to ensure that homes of victims who moved to temporary evacuation centers (PPS) in the district are safe and to avoid housebreaking crimes.

Arau district Police Chief, Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said police will conduct additional patrols periodically in addition to regular patrols by the Patrol Car Unit (MPV) and the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB).

“We will carry out patrolling periodical where we will get information related to the address of the house, the phone number of the house involved for this monitoring,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he conducted a survey at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubang Gajah and flood affected areas around the Arau district.

Ahmad Mohsin said police also advised flood victims to not leave valuables in their homes when moving out to PPS.

He added that for the past few years, there has been no reports or incidents of looting or house breaking crimes during floods in the Arau district.