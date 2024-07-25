Police inspector claims trial to gang robbery

KOTA BHARU: A police inspector pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing gang robbery involving RM2,500 in a car last November.

Insp Khairul Anuar Abdul Aziz, 39, made the plea before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

According to the charge sheet, he was part of a gang that robbed a 20-year-old man of RM2,500 in a Volkswagen Scirocco while travelling from Restoran Nasi Lemak Dusun Muda to Pasar Melor here between 3.30 am and 5 am on Nov 3.

The charge was preferred under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, on conviction.

The court granted him bail of RM15,000 in one surety and ordered him to report to a police station monthly.

Zulkifli set Aug 22 for mention and submission of documents.