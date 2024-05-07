Police looking for suspect responsible for smashing windows of vehicles parked at LRT station

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a suspect responsible for smashing the windows of six cars that were by a roadside near the Awan Besar Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station, Bukit Jalil here.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said a police report was lodged by the respective owners last Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations found that the owners had parked their vehicles there at 3 pm on Monday and lodged a report after finding the windows smashed when they went to pick up the vehicles the following day (Tuesday), he said in a statement.

Ravindar Singh said anyone with information on the incident should contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.

He said the case was investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

A 47-second video went viral on social media showing the smashed windows of some cars parked by the roadside at the Awan Besar LRT area.