Police looking for X account holder ‘Syedewa’ over offensive post

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a post on the X platform which allegedly smeared the image of policemen manning a roadblock in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, on Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said they are looking for the owner of the ‘Syedewa’ handle after receiving a report on the viral post yesterday morning.

“Police are tracking down the account owner and investigating the case under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Any witness or anyone with information can contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-79662222 to assist in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulnizam reminded the people not to share unverified news.

A check by Bernama showed that as of noon today, the post has garnered more than 2,500 shares.