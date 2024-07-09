Police monitoring company suspected of exploiting children for religion

BANGI: The police are monitoring a company suspected of having links with a religious movement in the country following reports of child exploitation involving the company, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said four reports were received in Selangor involving the company and the case was investigated under Section 32 (a) of the Child Act 2001 for allegedly exploiting children to collect donations.

“Based on the information obtained, it is believed that this company is not contributing to the Employees’ Provident Fund, and has established many charity homes donations which they use to seek donations.

“Members of this group include professionals with huge influence,“ he told a press conference after the presentation of the Certificate of Appointment as Inspectors of the Student Police Volunteer Corps (Suksis) of public universities at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here today.

Ayob Khan said the company was among eight organisations out of 114 monitored by the Special Branch of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The company is also on the list of deviant groups being monitored by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) and the State Islamic Religious Department, he added.

Ayob Khan said that from 2022 until last August, the police had received 80 police reports of deviationist teachings, following which 122 arrests were made.

“This is an ongoing process and we will continue to monitor as well as work with JAIN and JAKIM to eliminate deviationist teachings,” he said.

Yesterday, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar was reported to have said that that an engagement session with representatives of the company would be held.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said PDRM is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block and obtain information about extremist and criminal movements on social media such as Telegram.

He said the police were aware of the use of social media including Telegram to commit criminal activities such as online gambling, child pornography and fraud.