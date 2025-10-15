Johor police launch Op Cahaya for Deepavali security and traffic

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police will implement a week-long operation called Op Cahaya statewide in conjunction with Deepavali to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Rahaman Arsad said the operation will focus on crime prevention and traffic management, particularly at key entry points such as the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Gelang Patah.

All departments under the Johor Police contingent will be mobilised according to their respective roles, including the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

“These departments will also carry out separate operations as needed. We are ready to prevent crime and ensure no untoward incidents occur during the festive period,“ he told a press conference.

Rahaman noted that traffic congestion is expected, especially at the Johor Causeway, due to increased cross-border movement involving Singaporeans and visitors from Indonesia, including Batam.

“However, we are well-prepared to manage the situation,“ he assured, adding that all officers and personnel will be fully deployed throughout the festive season to maintain public order and manage traffic, particularly in high-traffic and public gathering areas. – Bernama