Police-MPOB op nets three tankers laden with illegal crude palm oil, worth RM220,500

JOHOR BAHRU: Three tankers, without registration numbers, believed to have been laden with 58,000 litres of illegal crude palm oil, worth RM220,500, were seized in Op Taring Palma at a premises in Permas Jaya here today.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the seizure of the contraband was carried out today between 12.30 am and 10.18 am.

He said a raid on the premises suspected of being used to store the illegal crude palm oil was carried out by officers and members from the Bukit Aman Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) intelligence team and enforcement officers from the Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

“Besides the three tankers, which were used to store 10,000, 43,000 and 5,000 litres respectively of the crude palm oil, one unit of a Honda GX160 pump and one unit of an Asahi pump with hoses were also confiscated,” he said in a statement today.

“Confiscated too were two boiler towers, a Toyota 25-type forklift, a 100-tonne industrial weighing device and a 40-tonne Hino lorry, all with a total value of RM465,111.20.”

Raub said no arrests were made as there were no individuals including the caretaker of the premises found at the location during the raid, adding that all the seized items were handed over to the MPOB for further action.