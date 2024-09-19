PETALING JAYA: A young woman posing as a customer in a jewellery store in Kuala Selangor reportedly ran off with a gold necklace worth RM30,000.

The police are currently searching for the suspect, according to Harian Metro.

Kuala Selangor police chief Supt. Azaharudin Tajudin said the incident occurred at 12:25pm, based on a report from the store’s worker on Monday (September 16).

Azaharudin said the suspect entered the store, pretended to buy the item, and then ran off with the necklace shortly after the shopkeeper handed it to her.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

Previously, security footage of the robbery went viral, showing the suspect, wearing a hijab and face covering, entering the premises.

In the video, the suspect ran off as soon as she obtained the necklace.

The sales assistant attempted to pursue her but was unsuccessful as the assailant got into a car and drove away.