PETALING JAYA: The police are looking for a man who fled a jewellery store with items worth over RM24,000 on Tuesday (Sept 3).

The man reportedly pretended to purchase a gold necklace to gift his mother at the jewellery store located in Bandar Botanik, Klang.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong confirmed the police receiving a report from the shop regarding the incident, stating the robbery occured at 1.40pm that day, the New Straits Times reported.

Police have also received information on the suspect, reportedly identified as Muhamad Syafiq Zaharuddin.

“The complainant then took the gold necklace out of the display rack after the suspect had selected it. However, the man left the premises to talk on his mobile phone.

“The suspect then re-entered the jewellery shop, took the gold necklace, and fled on a motorcycle parked in front of the shop,“ Cha was quoted as saying.

The case is under investigation according to Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft committed in a building.