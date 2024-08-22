PETALING JAYA: Authorities are working to track down the person who filmed a video showing a man tailgating a woman in the parking lot of a popular shopping centre in Klang.

The 53-second video, shared on social media platform X, shows the man following the woman, raising concerns that he might be intending to rob her.

According to New Straits Times, South Klang police chief assistant commissioner Cha Hoong Fong mentioned that no official reports had been made regarding the incident.

“Checks and verification from the security guard on duty at the supermarket found that the man is a foreigner and a homeless person,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, the man is known for asking for money from the public and has not previously been involved in any trouble.

Despite this, the police are taking precautionary measures to locate him.

He stated: “The police advise the public to refrain from sharing the video to prevent causing panic within the community.”

Authorities are urging anyone with further information about the situation to contact their nearest police station or call the district police at 03-33762222 to assist with the investigation.

The video in question depicts a woman warning another driver, who was being followed, to get into her car quickly.