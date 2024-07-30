Police record statement from father of 12-year-old boy driving car

PUTRAJAYA: Police have taken the statement of the father of the 12-year-old boy who was caught on video driving a car on a joyride with his two younger siblings in the Taman Putra Impiana area in Puchong, Selangor.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the statement was recorded from the 53-year-old man when he came to the police station at 11.30 pm yesterday.

He said the initial investigation found that the teenager was driving a Perodua Viva car for a ride in the housing area with his two younger brothers, aged six and four, at about 8 pm last Sunday.

“The investigation is in progress. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Sepang district police headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation was being conducted under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A video showing a member of the public stopping the Perodua Viva driven by the teenager went viral yesterday.

In the video, the car can be seen going over a speed bump before the woman recording the video told the boy to stop.

The woman then asked the boy his age and said she would lodge a police report.