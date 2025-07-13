Campers mourn tapir mascot killed near MARDI Cherating Agrotech Park

KUANTAN: A male tapir, known as a natural mascot for campers at MARDI Cherating Agrotechnology Park, died after being hit by a vehicle along Jalan Kuantan-Kemaman.

The incident occurred around 12.10 am when the animal was crossing the road and collided with a Perodua Alza.

Acting Kuantan police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed the driver, a 41-year-old man, was unharmed.

Authorities quickly secured the scene to manage traffic on the dimly lit road.

The tapir’s carcass, weighing over 120 kg, was handed to the Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Badrol Hisham Mohamad, a local resident, was among the first to arrive and helped alert authorities.

He noted that several motorists stopped to assist in directing traffic due to the carcass blocking the road.

MARDI Cherating Agrotechnology Park expressed grief over the loss in a Facebook post, calling the tapir a cherished attraction for visitors.

“This protected tapir brought joy to campers and nature lovers,“ the post read. – Bernama