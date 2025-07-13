Shopee Launches First-Ever MSME Co-Lab in Malaysia to Strengthen Support for Local Entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 July 2025 - On 10 July, Shopee Malaysia announced the launch of the Shopee MSME Co-Lab, a new programme designed to strengthen collaboration with local stakeholders and better support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in navigating and succeeding in the digital economy. The Shopee MSME Co-Lab brings together MSME associations, ecosystem partners and other industry stakeholders to share insights, explore emerging opportunities, and co-develop practical solutions that empower small businesses to start and scale online.

Launched in conjunction with this year’s Shopee Seller Summit, the programme marks a milestone in Shopee’s ongoing efforts to support MSME digitalisation in alignment with national priorities such as the MADANI Economy Framework and Budget 2025. As part of the programme’s launch, Shopee formalised a collaboration with Advokasi Perusahaan dan Industri (API) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) — marking the beginning of ongoing engagement with industry partners to support local entrepreneurs more effectively.

Malaysia is the first Shopee market to activate the Co-Lab, recognising the strength and diversity of its MSME community, while also serving as a foundation for future learning and potential expansion across the region.

“The Shopee MSME Co-Lab is part of our ongoing commitment to listen, learn, and work more closely with MSMEs to build a more inclusive and supportive digital ecosystem,” said Saovanee Chan-Somchit, Country Director, Shopee Malaysia. “Through this platform, we hope to strengthen partnerships and develop solutions that help more Malaysian businesses grow and succeed online.”

Key components of the Shopee MSME Co-Lab programme include:

--> Strategic Dialogues and Insights

Convening MSME leaders and other industry stakeholders to discuss experiences, insights, and changing priorities as well as exchange views on digital commerce trends and challenges faced by MSMEs. These engagements aim to surface actionable insights that may inform future initiatives or be shared in broader industry discussions.

--> Innovation Previews and Feedback Loops

Selected MSME partners will receive early access to new features, tools, or strategic initiatives and provide feedback.

--> Collaborative Partnerships

The Co-Lab may serve as a platform for engaging with partners on potential joint initiatives that benefit the broader Malaysian MSME community.

“This collaboration with Shopee allows us to bring the voices and needs of MSMEs directly into the room with decision-makers and platform innovators. It’s not just about selling more, it’s about building a more inclusive digital future together,” said Dato’ Fazli Nordin, Managing Director, Advokasi Perusahaan dan Industri.

Commitment to Malaysia and Beyond

The Shopee MSME Co-Lab builds on Shopee’s ongoing efforts to support small business communities through capacity building, platform enhancements, and deeper engagement with ecosystem partners. Launching the initiative in Malaysia marks an exciting opportunity to deepen local collaboration and explore new ways to support MSMEs with learnings that may help shape future efforts across the region.

“Our vision is to be more than a platform–we want to be an active partner in shaping what’s next for MSMEs,” added Saovanee. “The Co-Lab gives MSMEs a voice in shaping the tools and experiences they need, while fostering stronger ecosystems built on mutual trust and shared progress.”

Shopee will onboard more partners under the MSME Co-Lab in the coming months, with ongoing engagements guiding future developments.

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and Monee.