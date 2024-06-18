PETALING JAYA: The police have recorded statements from 15 individuals, including a catering operator, to assist in the investigation regarding a food poisoning case that resulted in two deaths on June 10.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that so far, statements have been recorded from 15 individuals comprising the event organisers, committee members, principals, and food providers, as reported by Harian Metro.

“The other victims who experienced food poisoning are also in the process of having their statements recorded today,“ he was quoted as saying.

The number of hospitalised individuals due to the food poisoning incident has increased to 11, bringing the total number of affected victims to 93, up from 82 reported the previous day.

Selangor health director Dr. Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin had shared that those experiencing symptoms included committee members, teachers, school staff, and family members aged between 18-months and 58-years-old.

