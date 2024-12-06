PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) has reported that 82 people have experienced food poisoning symptoms after consuming breakfast at a school program in Gombak last Saturday.

Selangor Health Director Dr. Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin stated that the main reported symptoms were diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, vomiting, and nausea, as reported by Berita Harian.

She shared that those experiencing symptoms included committee members, teachers, school staff, and family members aged between 18-months and 58-years-old.

“A total of 28 cases received outpatient treatment, and no cases were admitted to the hospital.

“Two cases were reported to have died without receiving any treatment from any health facility, involving a 17-year-old male teenager and a 19-month-old female baby.

“Both had consumed the food believed to have been brought home by family members,“ she was quoted as saying.

According to her, the food poisoning is suspected to have originated from the fried bihun and fried eggs, which reportedly had changed in appearance and taste.

Ummi said that JKNS is still conducting investigations to detect new cases, and control and preventive measures are being taken to manage the food poisoning outbreak.

Samples of the food from the day of the incident have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory (MKAK) in Sungai Buloh to identify the cause of the food poisoning.

JKNS urges affected individuals experiencing symptoms to seek treatment at any health facility to avoid unwanted complications from food poisoning.

