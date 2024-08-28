Police report on Muhyiddin lodged by Istana Pahang, no govt interference - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The recent sedition charge against Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was not based on a police report filed by the government but by a representative of Istana Pahang.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil clarified that the government did not interfere in the matter, and the investigation conducted by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the subsequent prosecution was based on that investigation.

“It’s important to note that the initial police report against Muhyiddin came from Istana Pahang. It is similar to the sedition case against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor, where the report was made by a representative from Istana Selangor,” said Fahmi during a press conference today.

He also reminded everyone to refrain from raising issues related to race, religion, and royalty (3R).

Addressing claims that the Sedition Act 1948 is being used as a tool for political prosecution against PN leaders, Fahmi firmly refuted such allegations.

He elaborated that the Act is intended to protect the Royal Institution, as it does not have a platform to respond to accusations or engage in debates like parliamentarians, politicians, or the general public.

“This reflects the government’s stance—we must ensure that the Royal Institution is not only sovereign but also defended,” he added.

The media previously reported that Muhyiddin was charged in the Gua Musang Sessions Court for allegedly making seditious remarks related to 3R issues during the Nenggiri by-election campaign.

Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to the charge.