Police seek help to find missing man

IPOH: Police have appealed for help from the public to trace a man who has been missing since Sept 13.

Kerian police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the man is identified as Zakaria Mamat, 51, from Batu 12 1/2, Jalan Pantai, Kuala Kurau.

“The man is 157 centimetres tall, weighs 60 kilogrammes, has short hair, a thin moustache and a slim build, he has a pitted scar on his left arm.

“He was last spotted wearing a red T-shirt and grey trousers,“ he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on Zakaria can contact investigating officer, Sergeant Major Sukri Azali, at 016-4452598 or the Kerian Police Headquarters at 05-7212222.