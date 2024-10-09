Police seek public help to locate missing woman V. Tamillarsy

KUANTAN: Police are seeking the public’s to locate a woman who has been reported missing since Aug 21 in Bentong.

Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said a missing person report on the woman, V. Tamillarsy, 32, was lodged by her brother last Aug 22.

He said the woman, who is married, described as having dark skin, of medium size and about 165 centimetres tall, was reported to have been last seen in Kampung Sungai Cherpai, Karak.

Anyone with information on her is urged to come to the nearest police station or contact the Bentong District Police Headquarters at 09-2231999.