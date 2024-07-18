Police seek to extend remand for suspect in Nur Farah Kartini’s murder case

SUNGAI BULOH: Police will seek an extension of the seven-day remand order granted by the Magistrate’s Court in Selangor for the suspect in the Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah murder case.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the extension was being sought because a number of aspects involved in the investigations has not been completed.

“The investigation process is still in the early stages, there are many aspects of the case that has not been resolved. We will therefore seek an extension of the remand order that ends on Monday,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday’s Bernama report said police had recorded statements of 26 witnesses to assist in the investigation into the murder case of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, whose body was found in the Sri Kledang Village, here.

According to the report, the witnesses included an acquaintance of the victim and a policeman, who is a colleague of the suspect, arrested in the case.

Police have also recorded a statement from the wife of the suspect in Melaka.

Nur Farah Kartini, who had been missing since Wednesday (July 10) after delivering a rental car to a customer, was found in a plantation at about 6pm on Monday (July 15), in an almost decomposed state, and it was believed she had been dead for several days.

Police later detained a 26-year-old suspect, identified as a policeman serving in Perak, and obtained a seven-day remand order to carry out investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The remains of Nur Farah Kartini was claimed by her family today and will be buried at the Kampung Nyiur Manis Muslim Cemetery in Pekan.