Police to record statement from Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister over bomb threat

PETALING JAYA: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will be providing a statement to the police regarding the bomb threat incident at the minister’s office yesterday (June 5).

According to New Straits Times, the statement recording process will be conducted by the Putrajaya district police headquarters today (June 6).

“The statements of the witnesses have been taken and we will record the statement of the minister this afternoon,” Putrajaya district police chief A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz was quoted as saying.

He added that the police also confirmed that a suspicious parcel addressed to the minister was a fake bomb threat.

Asmadi said they received a call from Tiong regarding the threat at 3.21pm before police officers, UPB and Fire and Rescue Department personnel were rushed to the location.

The package, received at 11.19am via a delivery service with a Sungai Buloh address contained PVC pipes and a timer resembling a bomb.

He shared yesterday (June 5) that the building had been confirmed safe, and employees were allowed to return to work, adding that the police requested the premises management to enhance security measures.

