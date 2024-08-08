Police to record statements over article on alleged PDRM leadership reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be recording the statements of three writers from a news portal tomorrow regarding an article alleging imminent transfers involving senior officials within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the statements will be taken at the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters at 2.30 pm.

“So far, the police have recorded a statement from the complainant, and investigations will be conducted,“ he said.

On Tuesday, PDRM denied issuing any official statement on such changes in its senior lineup. The article claiming the security force was planning a leadership reshuffle was published by an online news portal.

Earlier, a news portal had reported that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those slated for transfer to other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also reminded media practitioners to refrain from publishing speculative reports or news that could lead to slander or harm the public.

“We understand the responsibility of media practitioners as intermediaries in delivering news to the public, but it must be done ethically,“ he emphasised.

He warned that police would not hesitate to take strict action if reported news causes slander or harm.

Action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and other applicable provisions, he added.

He clarified that under Section 233 of the CMA, those found guilty could be fined up to RM50,000, imprisoned for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.