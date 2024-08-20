Police tracking down three suspects in Tanjong Malim armed robbery case

IPOH: The police are tracking down three local men suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a house in Taman Bernam Baru, Tanjung Malim near here yesterday.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said so far his team has found the getaway car, a Proton X50, in an oil palm plantation in Ulu Selangor last night at about 12.15.

“The car was stolen from the house and it was found by the police after receiving a complaint from the public,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

“We are conducting an operation to track down these three suspects. We are also not ruling out the possibility that they are in the nearby area, including at the border between Muallim and Ulu Selangor.”

Yesterday, a woman and her daughter faced anxious moments when they were robbed by three men at around 3.30 am at their residence in Taman Bernam Baru.

Besides the Proton X50 car, the suspects also stole cash amounting to RM4,000, jewellery, two mobile phones and two tablets among others.

Mohd Hasni said so far the losses suffered by the victim, a teacher, amount to more than RM50,000.

He said his team requested that members of the public who have information related to the incident to come forward to the Muallim police headquarters (IPD) or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation.

“This is to ensure that the case can be resolved promptly and in accordance with legal action,“ he also said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact investigating officer Insp Abdul Hafiz at 018-2734926.