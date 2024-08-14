Police tracking remaining members of gang that robbed goldsmith shop in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the remaining members of an armed gang that robbed a goldsmith shop in Plaza Metro Kajang last June.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said following the robbery, there was a shootout in the area of Sungai Balak Toll, the Kajang Ring Traffic Dispersal Scheme Expressway (SILK) near Kajang, Selangor yesterday evening which caused one of the group members to be shot dead.

Hussain said there will be a number of arrests soon as the remaining members of the gang have been identified and believed to be hiding in and around Selangor.

“Police believe members of this group are armed and are around Selangor,” he told Bernama.

In the incident at about 3pm, a man with six criminal records for robbery was shot dead after he refused to stop the vehicle and started firing at the police.

On the evening of June 17, four men carrying firearms committed robbed a gold smith shop in Plaza Metro Kajang which resulted in losses amounting to RM3.2 million.

The suspects who were armed with two pistols and a gun, fired one shot at the wall of the premises before escaping through the basement parking lot of the building.