PPS closed as floodwaters fully recede in Perak

IPOH: The situation in flood-hit areas in Perak has fully recovered and the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak was closed at 2 pm today.

Kerian District Officer Saidi Shaari, who is also Kerian District Disaster Management Committee (JBPD) chairman, said in a statement that the decision was made after joint monitoring by various agencies found that the affected areas were safe and all flood victims had returned to their homes.

PPS SK Changkat Lobak was the only PPS opened in the state since last Friday due to the overflow of the Sungai Kerian, which caused flooding in Kampung Matang Tengah, affecting 29 people from seven families.