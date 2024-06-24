Pregnant woman gets two months’ jail for solicitation of prostitution

BANGI: A six-month pregnant woman was sentenced to two months in jail today by the Bandar Baru Bangi Sessions Court for soliciting clients for prostitution via the Telegram app under the pseudonym ‘Miza Ozawa’.

Judge Shahrul Rizal Majid handed down the sentence on Siti Amiza Baharuddin, 27, after she maintained her guilty plea to the optional charge and ordered that she serve the sentence from the arrest date on June 6.

Siti Amiza was charged with committing the offence at a condominium unit in Bukit Mahkota, Kajang, at 4 pm on June 6, under Section 372B of the Penal Code that carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine, or both.

Shahrul Rizal advised the accused not to lose her self-control and wanted her to take the case as a lesson.

Siti Amiza pleaded with the court to impose a fine instead of a jail term, citing remorse for her actions and her pregnancy.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Afiqah Abdul Ghaffar requested the court to impose a prison term on the accused, considering the public’s interest in the case and the nature of the offence, adding that the immoral act can destroy morality and spread sexually transmitted diseases.

According to the facts of the case, police raided the condominium unit and, upon inspection of Siti Amiza’s phone, found that she had used social media to solicit clients for prostitution.

Checks with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission revealed that the accused used Facebook and Telegram to commit the offence.

On June 19, Siti Amiza was sentenced to one month in prison and fined RM12,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here after pleading guilty to the charges of possessing obscene materials and unregistered medications.