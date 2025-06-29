PUTRAJAYA: MyGOV Malaysia, the country’s single digital gateway for public services, set to launch next month, is expected to revolutionise how citizens interact with government agencies and departments, making transactions easier, faster and more efficient.

The mobile application integrates various public services, offering seamless access for the public, civil servants and businesses.

Through the application, users will be able to check, submit applications and receive notifications for services involving government agencies such as summons checks, welfare aid and assistance for government retirees.

Senior lecturer in Computer Science at the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, Universiti Teknologi MARA Seremban Campus, Associate Professor Dr Siti Salwa Salleh, said the introduction of MyGOV Malaysia is the right move to drive the government’s digital transformation efforts towards more efficient service delivery.

“This is an improvement in public access, as people can obtain information and services regardless of time and location,” she told Bernama.

She said the application will ease dealings with government agencies by eliminating the need to visit physical counters, thereby reducing bureaucracy.

However, she stressed the need to enhance communication and user understanding of the application to ensure its full potential is realised.

Commenting on data privacy concerns, Siti Salwa said the government must clearly explain how user data is collected, stored and protected.

“The privacy policy should be accessible and user-friendly. For MyGOV Malaysia to succeed, continuous communication, training, technical support and inclusive technology adoption are vital,” she said.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Yasir Mohd Mustafah, a lecturer in Mechatronics Engineering at the International Islamic University Malaysia, said that the introduction of MyGOV Malaysia would help users save time and simplify dealings with government agencies and departments.

“With round-the-clock access to services, the application will help transform Malaysia’s public service sector for the better compared to manual processes,” he said.

Yasir also urged the government to strengthen cybersecurity measures and promptly amend the Personal Data Protection Act to cover government entities as well.

“Even if the app does not store personal data directly, risks still exist, such as via backend leaks or cyberattacks targeting individuals,” he said.

On Jun 24, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced that MyGOV Malaysia would be launched next month under the Government Technology (GovTech) initiative, aimed at improving access to services from various agencies.

The application focuses on seven main services, namely travel (passport matters), registration (birth and citizenship), driving (road tax and driving licences), health (medical appointments and records), summons (checking and payments), housing (land and assessment tax) and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid.