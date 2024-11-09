Prices of RON97, diesel in Peninsula drop 15 sen from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will drop by 15 sen, to RM3.25 and RM3.01 per litre respectively, from tomorrow until Sept 18.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said that the price drop for RON97 and diesel in the peninsula is in line with the recent drop in global crude oil prices and strengthening of the ringgit.

“Since Aug 8, 2024 until now, the government has reduced the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia by 34 sen per litre, while the retail price of RON97 petrol has dropped by 22 sen,“ the statement said.

However, the retail price of RON95 petrol will remain at RM2.05 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan also remains unchanged, at RM2.15 per litre.

The prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, set using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

MOF said that the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices, and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continues to be protected.