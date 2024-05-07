Probe into alleged sexual harassment of journalist in final stage - Police

NIBONG TEBAL: The investigation into alleged sexual harassment against a female journalist during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign is in the final stage, said Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

He said the investigation paper is being finalised before being referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

“To date, we have recorded statements from three individuals to aid in the investigation. The remand on the suspect in his 30s ended today and we are waiting to see if his remand will be extended.

“An identification parade with the victim and witnesses was also conducted today. The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he told a press conference here today.

Hamzah said police have also seized several personal items belonging to the suspect, including the clothes he wore during the incident, for further investigation.

He reiterated that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and transparently, and that the police are also investigating the suspect’s role at the location of the incident.

It is understood that the alleged sexual harassment occurred at Dewan Khairat Sungai Kecil on Wednesday night while the journalist was covering an event involving Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president.

The alleged sexual harassment by the man, who claimed to be a party worker, was reportedly witnessed by several other media practitioners.